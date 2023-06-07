Sunset Symphony Took Audience Around the World

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Jackson Symphony’s performance at the Henderson County Chamber’s Sunset Symphony took the audience around the world with a variety of music, Sunday, June 4th.

Concert goers from across the county were treated to Symphony on the Move performance on the courthouse lawn.

This was one of several “pop-up” concerts being performed around West Tennessee according to Katie Smith, Director of Artistic Operations.

“The symphony has held over…

For complete coverage, see the June 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!