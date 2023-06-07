Lexington Board Talks Employee Raises, Garbage Fee Increase

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington City Board has started work on the 2023-24 fiscal year budgets with approval of employee pay raises and a garbage fee increase.

Meeting Thursday, June 1st, aldermen approved the first reading of the budgets for the electric system, water system, gas system, and the solid waste department.

The board will meet again June 12th for a second reading of the solid waste rates and the first reading of the city’s general fund budget and aldermen will meet again on…

For complete coverage, see the June 7th edition of The Lexington Progress.

