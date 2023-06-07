Henderson County Softball Players Participate in West Tennessee All-Star Game

Article by Jordan Morris-

Henderson County Softball had five players selected for the West TN All-stars. Three players were selected from Lexington High School and two players were selected from Scotts Hill High School. Mykenzi Duke, Brooklyn Wood, and Marley Maness were the three participants for the Lady Tigers. The two Lady Lions players were Kiersten Perry and Ava Blankenship.

Kiersten Perry was named the West TN All-star offence MVP. She had a great year at the plate, and it carried over into the All-star game as well. Congratulations to all the young Ladies that got selected for the All-star selection!

