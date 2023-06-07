Henderson County Man Indicted on Fentanyl Charges

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Police Department arrested a Henderson County man Monday, June 5th, after he was indicted by the grand jury last week following a drug investigation.

LPD officers made a traffic stop and arrested Decota Harmon, 37, and he is being held without bond at the Henderson County Justice Center.

On Thursday, June 1st, the Henderson County grand jury returned three sealed indictments on two counts each against Harmon for sale and delivery of schedule II fentanyl.

Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County Sheriff’s office have been working proactively targeting illicit drug sales in the county.

In October 2022, three controlled…

