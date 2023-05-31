Scotts Hill Lady Lions State Run Comes to an End

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions Softball Team made it to the Spring Fling State Tournament in Murfreesboro last week. The first game the Lady Lions played was against Waverly Central. Unfortunately, a walk-off left the Scotts Hill Lady Lions on the wrong end of a 5-4 defeat to Waverly Central on Tuesday, May 23.

Karley Bedwell started the game for the Scotts Hill Lady Lions. The pitcher went six innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, striking out six and walking one. Katie Harper closed the game out for the Lady Lions. She went two and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on one hit, striking out four and walking one.

Only a few players played well at the plate for Scotts Hill. Taylor White led…

