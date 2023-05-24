Scotts Hill Lady Lions are Headed to Murfreesboro, Named Runner-up in Sub-State

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions Softball Program is state bound. This will be their first time back since 2017. The Lady Lions will be looking to make a run this week and ultimately to be crowned as champions.

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions started the regional tournament off by facing Trezevant. The Lady Lions demolished Trezevant in a game that only went two and a half innings with a score 25-0 last Monday, May 15.

Karley Bedwell was on the mound to start for the Scotts Hill Lady Lions. Bedwell pitched only one inning. Katie Harper pitched the second inning for Scotts Hill to close out the game.

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions had everything going for them at the plate in this game. The Lady Lions had…

