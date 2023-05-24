LHS Tennis Season Comes to an End

It’s been another strong year for the LHS Tennis Program. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams finished the season with a district record of 6-1 and an overall record of 8-2. The girls’ team finished district runners-up. The boys’ team were district champions and traveled to Nashville to play Springfield for the region championship where they finished runner-up.

The program had many players make the All-District team. These players were: Addison Wood and Marley Scott for doubles, Megan Wood and Morgan Wood for doubles, Charlie Lewis and Bradley Scott for doubles, Joel Renfroe for singles, and Chandler Scott for singles. Chandler Scott was…

For complete coverage, see the May 24th edition of The Lexington Progress.

