Lady Tigers Advance to Murfreesboro, Defeat Greenbrier in Sub-State

The Lexington Lady Tigers softball team advanced to the TSSAA Spring Fling and are trying to defend their 2022 state title after defeating Greenbriar, 6-0, Friday in the Regional Championship game, Friday, May 19th.

The Lady Tigers played on Tuesday, May 23rd, in Murfreesboro and we will be updating on facebook as well as www.lexingtonprogress.com.

Friday night, the Lady Tigers started out slow, being held scoreless in the first three inning but the bats came alive in the fourth. Facing two outs, Lexington scored three runs. Lexington added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. Greenbriar was held scoreless.

“I told them to quit thinking and just get in there and hit the ball,” Coach Blake Burke said. “They did that and we had five or six hits that inning that we strung together all with two outs.”

Lauren Johnson threw…

