TDOT Gives Status Report On Henderson County Projects

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has given a status report on several projects in Henderson County.

Work continues on the Lexington Bypass (SR-459) that connects U.S. 412 West with Tennessee 22 South. Crews were busy installing new traffic signals at the intersections on Tennessee 22 South (South Broad Street) and on the U.S. 412 West eastbound intersection of U.S. 412 and the bypass.

Motorists are urged to pay attention to construction signs as the work continues. The project is moving quickly and expected to be completed in late June. The project has been delayed several times and marred by the lack of communication between Jones Brothers Construction and local officials regarding road closures. Work on the bypass began in March 2020 and was originally estimated to be completed by October 31, 2022.

The 5.265-mile bypass cost $36,198,686.35 was included in the state’s Better Roads Program.

Other projects in various stages include the improvements to U.S. 412 West at Sand Ridge Road. The intersection at Sand Ridge Road is being…

For complete coverage, see the May 17th edition of The Lexington Progress.

