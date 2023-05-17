Scotts Hill Lady Lions get Runner-up in District Tournament

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions Softball Team played their second game of the district tournament Last Monday, May 8. The Lady Lions took on their rival Riverside Lady Panthers. The Scotts Hill Lady Lions snagged a late lead and defeated Riverside 10-9 last Monday, and to head to the championship round.

Katie Harper was the winning pitcher for Scotts Hill Lady Lions. The ace went two and a third innings, allowing one run on four hits, striking out four and walking zero. Karley Bedwell came in as relief and closed-out the game.

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions were solid at the plate in this game. The Lady Lions launched…

