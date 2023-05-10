Scotts Hill Mayor Honors Lady Lions Basketball Team

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions won the district, regional and substate titles and were honored by the city, Friday, May 5th.

Mayor Woody Capley declared Friday, “Coach Tracy Chandler Day,” as the city provided lunch for coach Chandler and the team.

Capley, who is a Scotts Hill alumnus, said he knows how important playing sports in Scotts Hill has been for the team.

“There is something about that black and gold when you put it on and play for your school,” Capley said. “It makes you feel special.”

Chandler started coaching at Scotts Hill in 1983. The first five years for the elementary team and then as the varsity head coach.

The team has made four appearances in the TSSAA state tournaments, in 2010, 2011, 2022, and again in 2023. The Lady Lions were 26-7 this year, losing in the first round to Community, 53-52.

“You represented us at the state,” Capley told the team. “The town of Scotts Hill is proud of you.”

Coach Chandler has been named…

