Scotts Hill Baseball Knocked Out of District Tournament

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions Baseball Program started the week with their first district tournament game against Bolivar. The Lions won a close game with a 3-1 victory over the Bolivar Tigers last Tuesday, May 2.

Ripken Clenny was on the mound all seven innings for the Lions. The right hander allowed one run and had nine strikeouts.

The Lions did not necessarily have their best outing at the plate. Multiple players finished the game recording one hit. Riley Jowers, Chance Rogers, Myles Maness, and Joe Romines each had one hit to help lead Scotts Hill to victory.

In the second game of the district tournament, the Scotts Hill Lions took on…

For complete coverage, see the May 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!