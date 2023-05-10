Planning Commission Approves Aspell Site Plan

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Planning Commission gave its approval to an Aspell Recovery Center on College Drive, Monday night.

The commission voted to approve the site plan for a 2.07 acres site at the end of College Drive on the east side of Lexington. The center will be located near Jackson State Community College.

The Lexington facility will be a continuation of treatment for patients, according to Frankie Elliott, chief of operations for Aspell Recovery Center.

“The center will integrate the client back into society as a whole. They would have already gone through three months of treatment down there (Jackson) before they come back here,” Elliott said.

The Lexington center would serve Henderson County patients.

“Aspell is a really good place to help people get sober and learn how to live life,” Elliott told the board. “This will provide…

