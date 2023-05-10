Lexington Tigers Baseball Kickoff District Tournament

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers Baseball Program started the first round of the district tournament against Hardin County. The Lexington Tigers watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in an 8-3 loss to Hardin County on Tuesday.

Jackson Coffman was the leading pitcher for the Lexington Tigers. The pitcher lasted five innings, allowing 11 hits and seven runs while striking out three and walking zero. Ryder Blankenship closed out the game for Lexington on the mound.

The Lexington Tigers managed to record nine hits in the game. Harley Allen led Lexington Tigers with two hits in four at bats. Jack Taylor, Owen Foster, Noah Wood, Noah Williams, Ross McDaniel, Talt Corbitt, and Jackson Coffman all recorded…

For complete coverage, see the May 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

