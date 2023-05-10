Leaders, Residents Gather for National Day of Prayer

Article by Steve Corlew-

Community leaders, local religious leaders, and Henderson Countians gathered on the court square, Thursday, May 4th, taking part in the National Day of Prayer.

This year’s theme was “Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much” echoed by keynote speaker Rev. Bryan Tubbs of the Keys Chapel United Methodist Church.

“We all have one thing in common, that is our Savior and Lord Jesus Christ.” Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready said introducing the program.

McCready said Henderson Countians should think about the theme during their daily walk.

Rev. Tubbs read the scripture, James 5:16, the theme of the program.

“James from the beginning of the book was talking about prayer,” Tubbs said reflecting on the book from which the scripture was drawn.

Tubbs went on to say that James, in the book from the beginning until end, is “giving us a clear depiction of the fact that as Christians we need to have…

