Lady Tigers Softball Final Week of the Regular Season and Signings

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Team had their last games of the regular season with the first game seeing them take on Hardin County. Mykenzi Duke was bad news for opposing pitchers on Tuesday, driving in six on three hits to lead the Lexington Lady Tigers past Hardin County 16-1 on Tuesday, May 2.

Lauren Johnson was in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Tigers. The righthander surrendered one run on six hits over five innings, striking out one and walking one.

The Lexington Lady Tigers were on fire at the plate. Lexington finished with four home runs on the day. Kylie Waldrep went deep in the fourth inning. Mykenzi Duke had a long ball in the…

For complete coverage, see the May 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

