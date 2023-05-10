Lady Lions Softball Regular Season Ends & District Tournament Begins

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions Softball Team played their final games of the regular season. The first game saw the Lady Lions lose to Hollow-Rock 4-1 last Tuesday, May 2.

Katie Harper was on the mound for the Scotts Hill Lady Lions. The pitcher surrendered four runs on six hits over six innings, striking out two and walking one.

The Lady Lions could not get anything going at the plate in this game. Taylor White led the Scotts Hill Lady Lions with two hits in three at bats. Karley Bedwell and Lacey Maness each recorded one hit in the game as well.

In the final game of the regular season, the Lady Lions took on…

For complete coverage, see the May 10th edition of The Lexington Progress.

