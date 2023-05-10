Bypass Work Progresses, Lane Shifts Expected

Article by Steve Corlew-

If you are traveling U.S. 412 between Jackson and Lexington beware of traffic flow changes due to the Lexington bypass construction.

Crews are expected to start shifting traffic the week of May 8th, so watch for signs and construction crews.

Those traveling from Jackson to Lexington eastbound will see the traffic pattern shift. The traffic will flow uninterrupted to the new intersection and continue east bound on U.S. 412 into Lexington.

Once construction is completed by crossing the existing median and tying into U.S. 412, construction crews will shift west bound traffic onto the State Route 20 ramp for traffic traveling from Lexington to Jackson.

Construction crews will then remove the existing pavement and complete the U.S. 412 connection to the bypass and install new traffic signals.

Crews have been busy paving Tennessee 22 South and hope to have SR22A completed. New traffic signals will also be installed on Tennessee 22 South at the bypass intersection. Message boards will also be…

