TDEC awards Scotts Hill Grant for Phase I of Water Improvements

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) award the city of Scotts Hill a $2,230,909 grant for the first phase of the city’s water improvements, April 26th.

The grant was one of 102 grants awarded by the state. Seventeen of those were collaborative grants and 85 were non-collaborative grants. A total of $232,709,981 in grant comes from the state’s American Rescue Plan (ARP fund, which is being administered by TDEC in the form of drinking water, wastewater and infrastructure grants.

Scotts Hill will use the funds to connect to the Decaturville water system for providing an emergency water supply for the city. That connection is considered Phase I of a multi-phase plan that include a water tower and a connection to the Parsons’ Water System.

Scotts Hill plans to use a combination of grants and a state revolving fund loan to…

