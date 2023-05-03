Scotts Hill Board Plans Meeting on Water Improvements

Article by Steve Corlew-

As the dynamics of the city’s water system improvements have changed in the past few weeks, the Scotts Hill City Board will be holding a special meeting to discuss grants, loans, and various improvements to the system.

The board will meet May 15th at 5:00 p.m. to finalize its loan application that is due at the end of May.

During the board’s monthly session, May 1st, aldermen heard that the recent news from Decaturville was promising. General Manage Clayton Armstrong explained that depending on the design, the connection with the Decaturville water system may prove to provide more water than previously projected.

“That formal application has to be completed by the end of this month,” Armstrong said about the request for the state revolving fund projects. “If you apply for that money, it’s a loan, you have to complete that project.”

Armstrong told the board that they hope to conduct some test to find out what is needed. He added that if…

