SBA Offers Disaster Relief for Direct and Indirect Loss

Article by Steve Corlew-

While Henderson County was mostly unaffected by the tornadoes that hit West Tennessee, disaster aide is still available for those in neighboring counties that may have suffered economic damage.

The federal government’s Small Business Administration (SBA) has programs that could help if you qualify, according to SBA public affairs specialist Nancy Henrietta.

“We can also offer economic injury loans,” Henrietta said. “It is for businesses that are unable to meet their financial obligations, as a direct result of the storm.”

“The best thing is if they have any interest in it is to apply,” Henrietta said. There is no fee to apply, and the loans can be paid off at any time without penalty.

“The rates are definitely better than what you are going to find on a credit card,” she added.

The SBA is among several agencies operating…

For complete coverage, see the May 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!