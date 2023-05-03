Marshalls Arrest Three on Multiple Charges

Article by Jordan Morris-

Three people were arrested and charged as a result of an ongoing drug investigation by the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, April 26th, officers arrested three Henderson County residents following the execution of a search warrant in the 21700 block of Highway 412 east.

William Corey Hayes, 33, Megan Nicole Giachetti, 32, and Brianna Helen Austin, 22, were arrested and face multiple drug related charges, the sheriff’s department reported.

According to officers, Hayes was charged with possession of schedule II with intent to sale and distribute (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI marijuana, and possession of schedule IV. Megan Nicole Giachetti, 32, was charged with possession of schedule II with intent to sale and distribute (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule VI (marijuana) and possession of schedule IV. Brianna Helen Austin was charged with..

For complete coverage, see the May 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!