Local Fans Witness College Softball Action

Local softball fans were treated to a NCAA Division-I battle of area teams as The University of Tennessee-Martin defeated the University of Memphis, 11-9, at the Lexington Softball Complex, Tuesday, April 25th.

Lexington’s Kaitlyn Kelley hit her 34th career home run in front of a hometown crowd while teammate Kiersten Nixon stole the show with three home runs, four RBIs, and picked up her first win pitching. Nixon tied former UTM standout Carly Gonzales with the school record three home runs in a game. Nixon homered in the third, fifth and sixth innings.

Kelley is one of three players from Lexington on UTM’s roster. She is joined by freshmen twins, Kennedy, and Kyrsten Brown.

The game also marked the second time college softball has been featured locally as last year Southeastern Conference’s Mississippi State came to Lexington to play UTM.

The teams were invited by Lexington Softball Coach Blake Burke, who…

