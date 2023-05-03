Lexington Tigers Baseball Week Seven Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers Baseball Program started week seven off by taking on McNairy Central High School. Lexington Tigers and McNairy Central passed the lead back-and-forth on Monday, April 24, but eventually McNairy Central prevailed 7-6.

Dakota Wadley was on the hill for the Lexington Tigers. Wadley surrendered seven runs on eight hits over six innings, striking out seven.

Lexington racked up 14 hits in the game. Talt Corbitt, Owen Foster, Harley Allen, Noah Wood, Noah Williams, and Ross McDaniel each collected…

For complete coverage, see the May 3rd edition of The Lexington Progress.

