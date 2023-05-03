Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Week Seven Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Team had only one game in week seven of their season. The Lady Tigers played their only game, hosting the Chester County Lady Eagles. The Lexington Lady Tigers easily dispatched Chester County 13-2 on Wednesday, April 26.

Lauren Johnson was in the pitcher’s circle for the Lexington Lady Tigers. Johnson surrendered two runs on five hits over five innings, striking out five and walking zero.

Lexington totaled 15 hits in the game. Mykenzi Duke, Kylie Waldrep, Madelynn Mooney, Marley Maness, and Holly Bartholomew each had multiple hits for Lexington Lady Tigers Varsity. Waldrep and Duke all had three hits to lead the Lady Tigers. Kinley Melton, Summer Foley, and Brooklyn Wood each recorded a hit as well.

The Lady Tigers will start the district tournament games this week. They hope to continue their solid play into the post season.

