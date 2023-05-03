Henderson County North Baseball

The 2023 Middle School Baseball Season ended this past week with the annual Postseason Conference Tournament. The Henderson County North Tigers finished the Season tied for third place with the Hardin County Tigers at 8-4 in the Conference.

McNairy finished 1st, followed by Chester County, Hardin County and Henderson County North, then Lexington Middle School, Decatur County, Henderson County South, and finally Adamsville. The Tigers went 0-2 vs McNairy, 1-1 vs Chester and Hardin Counties, and 2-0 vs Decatur County, Henderson County South, and Adamsville.

The Tigers and the Minutemen of Lexington Middle didn’t get to play due to rain outs until the Conference Tournament when the…

