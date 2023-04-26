The Blind Outdoors and Hope Outdoors Host Guided Special Needs Turkey Hunt

The Blind Outdoors and Hope Outdoors made the impossible possible for that special few on the weekend of April 21-23 by sponsoring a special needs turkey hunt.

Nine hunters of various special needs, along with their caregivers and a large group of volunteer guides, came together on the Friday night at Scotts Hill Baptist church for a banquet in their honor.

The praise team from SHBC led the group in worship, then Tim Buffaloe, founder of From the Blind Outdoors and Pastor of Scotts Hill Baptist, shared the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ after a delicious meal, served by..

For complete coverage, see the April 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

