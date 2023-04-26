Stop Veteran Suicide Event Scheduled

Article by Steve Corlew-

An event to raise funds so veterans can better transition to civilian life, will be held April 29th at The Duce, 100 Spur Drive, in Lexington.

The event starts at noon and will have several bands, a raffle, and cornhole tournament.

According to Matthew Conlan, the Reboot Camp Charity is working to build a transition house to help veterans returning home. The goal is to help stop veteran suicide. The camp will provide a 10-week transition from military to civilian life.

