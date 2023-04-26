Scotts Hill Lions Baseball Week Six Recap and Signing

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions Baseball Program had a rest week due to the weather. The Lions only played in one game this week and it was against the Chester County at the Lion’s Den. The Scotts Hill Lions pulled out a win in a close game last Thursday, April 20 with a final score of 2-1.

Cy Maness was huge for the Lions in this game at the mound. Maness pitched all seven innings and finished with 11 strikeouts and only allowed one run to be scored.

The Lions clearly did not have their best at the plate in this game but managed to collect the win. Jackson Crider was the player that essentially won the game at the plate for Scotts Hill. Crider hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead for the Lions.

Another exciting thing that took place for the Scotts Hill Lions baseball team last Monday, April 17, 2023. Joe Romines lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Joe was surrounded by his family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as he signed his…

For complete coverage, see the April 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

