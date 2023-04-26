Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Week Six Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Program started off week six by hosting the South Side Lady Hawks. Lauren Johnson threw a shutout to lead the Lexington Lady Tigers past Jackson South Side 3-0 on Monday, April 17.

Johnson led things off in the circle for Lexington. The righty allowed six hits and zero runs over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.

The Lady Tigers tallied eight hits in the game. Marley Maness and Holly Bartholomew each racked up multiple hits for Lexington. Bartholomew and Maness each had…

For complete coverage, see the April 26th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!