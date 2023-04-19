Scotts Hill Lions Baseball Week Five Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions Baseball Team played four games this week. The first game saw the Lions travel to Adamsville to take on the Cardinals. The Scotts Hill Lions took the lead early and never looked back, defeating Adamsville 12-2 last Monday, April 10.

Cy Maness started at the mound for the Lions and pitched the entire game, only allowing three hits and two runs to be scored for the game.

The Scotts Hill Lions had a great game at the plate against the Cardinals. Riley Jowers had two hits and scored two runs. Chance Rogers was…

For complete coverage, see the April 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

