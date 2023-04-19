Lexington Tigers Baseball Week Five Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers Baseball Team played four games in week five of the season. The first game of the week was against Hardin County. The Lexington Tigers stayed in it until the end, but Hardin County pulled away late in a 6-1 victory on Monday, April 10.

Ryder Blankenship started the game for the Tigers. The righthander allowed six hits and three runs over five innings, striking out three. Owen Foster threw two innings in relief.

Ross McDaniel led the Lexington Tigers with two hits in three at bats. Owen Foster, Harley Allen, and Judd Crownover each finished…

For complete coverage, see the April 19th edition of The Lexington Progress.

