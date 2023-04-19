Lexington High School Softball Week Five Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Program played in three games last week with the first game against Lady Lions. Lexington stole the lead late and defeated Camden Central 4-1 on Monday, April 10. The game was tied at one with the Lady Tigers batting in the top of the sixth when an error scored two runs for Lexington.

Lauren Johnson led things off in the circle for the Lexington Lady Tigers. The righthander went seven innings, allowing one run on seven hits, striking out four and walking zero.

Kinley Melton and Holly Bartholomew were the only two Lady Tigers to get a hit in this game. Kyle Waldrep, Madison Middleton, and Callie McDonald scored…

