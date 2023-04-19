Crossroads Early Voting Ends Soon, Lexington Candidates Begin Qualifying

Article by Jordan Morris-

Early voting for the Parkers Crossroads City Election will be ending on April 27th, but as of the end of the day, Monday, April 17th only two persons have voted early, according to Election Administrator Robin Powers

Early voting will take place from 9:00 a.m. until noon, through the 27th at the election commission office, 435 West Church Street. There will be no early voting on Saturday.

Ben Crews is running against Tony Hardee for a city commission seat.

The city commission is made up of three commissioners with one of the three acting as mayor. Hardee is currently serving in the unexpired term of the late Johnny Simonton. Kenneth Kizer serves as mayor and Jamie Simonton serves as a commissioner.

The election is scheduled for May 2nd at the Parkers Crossroad’s City Park.

Candidates for the Lexington City Election have started to pick up petitions for the September 14th election.

The deadline for candidates to qualify is…

