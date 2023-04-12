Williams Furniture Offers A Special “Thank You”

Article by Steve Corlew

As G.E. Williams Furniture closes its doors forever, it is the end of an era in Lexington.

Since 1969, G.E. Williams has been supplying customers in Henderson County and throughout West Tennessee with furniture and household items.

“It is sad to see us lose such a long-time retail establishment,” Lexington Mayor Jeff Griggs said. “There is probably not a household in Lexington that doesn’t have something purchased from Williams.”

“We are losing a pillar company in our community,” Mayor Griggs said.

In 1955 Goy Williams established a television sales and repair business, after previously working for Thomas Furniture following his military service.

A lifelong Henderson County resident, Goy Williams and his wife, Mary opened…

