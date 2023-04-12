Tigers Defeat South Side, But Suffer Four Losses

Article by Steve Corlew

The Lexington Tigers struggled this past week, losing four of its five games.

The bright note was its 2-1 victory over Jackson South Side on Friday, April 7th.

Lexington will host Dyer County for a double header on Thursday, April 13th and the Junior Varsity will travel to Dyer County for a double header, April 13th.

The Tigers will travel to Chester County on Monday, April 17th.

In action on Monday, April 10th, Hardin County’s offense came alive in the sixth inning to break the 1-1 tie, scoring four runs. Hardin County added another run in the seventh inning.

For the Big Red, they scored in the second inning when Judd Crownover had…

