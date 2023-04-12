SH Lions Defeat Riverside, Lose to Dyer and Gibson County

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill Lions picked up a win over Riverside but fell to Gibson County and Dyer County in high school baseball action this past week.

Scotts Hill defeated the Riverside Panthers, 5-4, scoring the victory in the seventh inning, April 4th.

After going scoreless for three innings, the Panthers jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the fourth. The Lions and Riverside each scored runs in the fifth inning. In the sixth inning, the Lions were able to tie the game 4-4, as they added three runs.

Scotts Hill held Riverside scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings while scoring the winning run in the seventh.

Scotts Hill’s pitchers, Ripken Clenny, allowed…

For complete coverage, see the April 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!