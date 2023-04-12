Lexington Lady Tigers Defeat South Gibson, Chester County, Milan

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington Lady Tigers took three victories this past week, defeating Milan, South Gibson County and shutting out Chester County.

On Friday, April 7th, Lexington took an 8-6 victory over South Gibson. The Lady Tigers scored eight runs on seven hits. South Gibson had a 3-0 lead going into the third inning, when Lexington scored five runs. South Gibson added two more runs to tie the game in the fifth, 5-5, the Lady Tigers scored two more runs in the sixth, to South Gibson County’s one run. Lexington scored its final run in the seventh inning.

Madison Middleton and Holly Bartholomew each scored…

