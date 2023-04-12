Lexington Alderman Discuss Salary Survey, Lexington Cemetery Rules

Article by Steve Corlew

The Lexington City Board discussed a city-wide salary survey and rules for the Lexington Cemetery, during a special called session, Monday, April 13th.

During the two-hour special session, aldermen also agreed to a FY2023 Community Development Block Grant application for a new communications tower and the second reading to rezone a parcel at the corner of Natchez Trace Drive and Hall Street from M-1 (light industrial) to R-2 (Medium Density Residential.

Much of the board’s meeting was spent discussing a salary survey and its relationship to the budget and rules for the Lexington Cemetery. No action was taken on either issue.

Aldermen decided…

For complete coverage, see the April 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!