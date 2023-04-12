Lady Lions Blowout Adamsville, Madison

Article by Steve Corlew

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions had big wins over Adamsville and Madison this past week to improve to 7-3.

The Lady Lions host Bolivar, Thursday, April 13th before playing in tournament action this weekend. Scotts Hill will travel to Florence, Alabama, April 14th and 15th. The Lady Lions will host Riverside on Tuesday, April 18th.

Scotts Hill’s Katie Harper allowed only two hits and one run as the Lady Lions defeated Adamsville, 11-1, Monday, April 10th.

Lacey Maness had…

For complete coverage, see the April 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

