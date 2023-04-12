County Officials Review Emergency Preparations

Article by Steve Corlew

Emergency service officials met April 10th to review their preparation following a series of storms striking the Mid-South, March 31st.

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready and interim Emergency Management Agency Director Lynn Murphy, met with representatives of other emergency agencies and county departments to review what changes, if any, need to be made to the county’s emergency preparedness plan.

While Henderson County missed heavy damage from the March 31st storm, tornados passed…

For complete coverage, see the April 12th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!