Scotts Hill Lions Baseball Week Three Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions Baseball Team traveled to Bolivar last Monday, March 27, to take on the Tigers. The Lions closed out the game by scoring six runs in the final four innings and holding Bolivar to zero in a game that the Lions won 11-5.

Cy Maness led the Scotts Hill Lions at the mound in this game, pitching the first three innings. Hayden Smith and Joe Romines came out of the bullpen as relief for the Lions.

Myles Maness was big at the plate for the Lions. Maness finished with two RBIs and scored two runs in five at-bats. Chance Rogers scored…

For complete coverage, see the April 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

