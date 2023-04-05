Scotts Hill Lady Lions Softball Week Three Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions Softball Program traveled to Camden, Tennessee to play their first game last Monday, March 27. The Scotts Hill Lady Lions struggled to get their offense going on Monday, getting easily dispatched by Camden Central, 8-2.

Katie Harper was on the mound for the Lady Lions. Harper lasted four innings, allowing nine hits and five runs while striking out four and walking one. Karley Bedwell came in as relief for the Lady Lions.

The Lady Lions did not have their best outing at the plate in this game. Lacey Maness had an RBI and scored one run in her two at-bats. Karley Bedwell also scored a run for Scotts Hill.

The second game saw the Lady Lions go head-to-head with Trinity Christian Academy at home. Scotts Hill easily did away with Trinity Christian Academy 11-1 on Tuesday, March 28.

