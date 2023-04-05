Local Law Enforcement Increased Patrols After School Cyber Threat

Article by Steve Corlew-

Lexington and Henderson County law enforcement officers increased their presence at local schools Friday after a cyber threat.

An investigation later proved the threat originated in Florida and was likely a hoax.

Officials received word of the threat early Friday, March 31st, and quickly reacted by initiating an investigation, while at the same time dispatching officers to the schools.

Since the March 27th shooting at Covenant School in Nashville, local mayors and educators have been fielding calls from concerned parents about school safety.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and lawmakers proposed Monday, April 3rd, new legislation to put more Student Resource Officers and security measures in Tennessee schools.

“There is nothing more important than our students safely returning home each day,” Governor Lee said. “As Tennessee grieves the tragic loss of six precious lives in the Covenant shooting, we are taking additional actions to significantly boost safety measures at every school with…

