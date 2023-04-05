Lexington Tigers Baseball Week Three Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers Baseball Program had a busy schedule last week. The Tigers first game of the week saw the tigers travel to Jackson, Tennessee to go head-to-head with North Side. Lexington defeated North Side 10-0 on Monday, March 27 as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Jackson Coffman led things off on the pitcher’s mound for the Tigers. Coffman allowed one hit and zero runs over four innings, striking out four and walking one. Ethan Jowers came from the bullpen to close out the game.

The Tigers had a great game on the offensive side of the ball in the game. Owen Foster scored…

For complete coverage, see the April 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!