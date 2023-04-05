Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Week Three Recap

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lady Tigers Softball Team traveled to Jackson, Tennessee to face-off with the South Side Lady Hawks, last Monday, March 27. Lexington Lady Tigers Varsity won big over Jackson South Side 16-5 on to start week three with a win.

Melton led things off on the rubber for Lexington. Melton allowed two hits and two runs over one and one-third innings, striking out one. Lauren Johnson finished the game at the mound for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers were hot at the plate. Kailyn Melton finished the game with 4 RBIs and a run scored on two at-bats. Mykenzi Duke had an RBI and Scored two runs on five at-bats. Kylie Waldrep scored two runs on four at-bats. Kinley Melton score a run and had…

