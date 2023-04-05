Henderson County North Takes on the South

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Henderson County North Tigers traveled south to play the Henderson County South Lions on Monday at Scotts Hill High School. It was a good game in which both pitchers kept the opposing team at bay for most of the game. Luke Harper took the mound for the South Lions. Harper pitched the entire game, only allowing four runs on seven hits. Four of those hits were by Jonathan Pritchard and Spencer Rowsey, who each had two. Jayce Wadley, Webb White, and Redding Wilson had the other 3 hits, and all 3 of theirs brought in runs. Aviance Huddleston had the other RBI to help produce the 4th run. Aiden Seaton took to the mound for the North Tigers, and he too pitched…

For complete coverage, see the April 5th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!