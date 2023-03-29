The Lexington Tigers Defeat USJ in Close Game

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers Baseball Team Traveled to USJ to take on the Bruins this past Thursday, March 23. An early lead helped Lexington Tigers defeat USJ 5-4 on Thursday. Lexington Tigers scored on a walk by Kendal Quince in the first inning and a double by Owen Foster in the second inning.

Ryder Blankenship earned the win for Lexington Tigers. The righthander surrendered two runs on three hits over three and a third innings, striking out one. Dakota Wadley, Foster, and Ethan Jowers all put in work in relief out of the bullpen, steering their team towards the victory. Foster recorded the last out to earn the save for Lexington Tigers.

Owen Foster had three at-bats, with an…

For complete coverage, see the March 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

