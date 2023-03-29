SH Lions Baseball Go 1-1 Against McNairy and Columbia

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions had two games this week against McNairy Central High School and Columbia High School. The two games resulted in Scotts Hill adding a win and a loss to their record this season.

The Lions face off with the McNairy Bobcats last Monday, March 23. Scotts Hill got the lead early in the game over McNairy, and the Bobcats could not complete a comeback, resulting in a Lions 8-5 Lions win.

Cy Maness was the player who started at the mound for the Scotts Hill Lions. Hayden Smith and Joe Romines finished out the game as the relief pitchers for the Lions.

Riley Jowers played great for the Lions at the plate in the game. Jowers on four at-bats had…

