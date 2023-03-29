Lady Tigers Softball Wins One Loses One

Article by Jordan Morris-

Last Monday, March 20, the Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Team traveled to Riverside and took on their rival Lady Panthers. The Lexington Lady Tigers watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 13-6 loss to Riverside.

Kailyn Melton toed the rubber for Lexington Lady Tigers Varsity. Melton lasted two innings, allowing four hits and ten runs while striking out two. Lauren Johnson threw four innings in relief.

The Lady Tigers were led at the plate by Kylie Waldrep. Waldrep finished the game with three hits on four at-bats with two RBIs and two runs scored. Mykenzi Duke had two RBIs and scored a run. Summer Foley finished the game one RBI and a run scored on four at-bats.

The second game that the Lady Tigers played last week was against the Milan Lady Bulldogs. Lexington put up…

